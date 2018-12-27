Woman dead, child hospitalized after Cobb County fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is dead and a child is in critical condition after a fire in a Cobb County overnight.
The fire happened on in the 4000 block of Missy Way in Powder Springs overnight.
Fire investigators tell me, a woman died and a boy was critically injured, following a Powder Springs house fire.
They say a male adult was also hurt, but he is expected to fully recover.
Fire officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that three people were taken to a hospital.
Fire investigators tell Channel 2 Action News that a female died and a young boy is in critical condition. An adult man got out of the house on his own but has some injuries, investigators say.
