$1.4 billion Powerball jackpot spurs flurry of ticket-buying at Cobb store

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Residents are flocking to convenience stores and supermarkets as the Powerball jackpot reaches an astounding $1.4 billion, one of the largest on record.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was live at Heby’s Food Mart in Cobb County, known for its history of selling winning lottery tickets.

You can catch the LIVE Powerball drawing with a $1.4 billion jackpot just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The store is seeing a surge in customers hoping to strike it rich. Its reputation for big winners has made it a popular spot for lottery enthusiasts and one of the metro area’s busiest lottery ticket sellers.

“I see the winning tickets up there all the time,” said Tru Calvin, a longtime customer. “Might be yours up there next!”

RELATED STORIES:

Heby’s Food Mart has a storied history with the lottery, having sold a jackpot-winning ticket worth $116 million in the past. This legacy continues to draw hopeful players, especially when the stakes are as high as they are now.

Chef Shombe Jones, who runs a barbecue counter inside Heby’s, appreciates the bustling atmosphere that the lottery brings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“When I first met you, the Powerball was up to $1 billion then. You did the same thing we’re doing right now. It’s been history ever since!” he said.

The excitement is palpable at Heby’s, with customers eagerly purchasing tickets in hopes of becoming the next big winner.

“How many Powerball?” asked one customer, to which the response was, “20 Powerball.”

As the Powerball jackpot climbs to unprecedented heights, Heby’s Food Mart continues to be a focal point for lottery dreams, with both customers and staff caught up in the excitement.

“Hopefully, if I win, Berndt, I’m gonna ‘retire’ you buddy! You deserve it. We both deserve it,” Jones told Petersen.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group