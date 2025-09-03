More people heading online to buy Powerball tickets with $1.4 billion jackpot

ATLANTA — As the Powerball jackpot grows, so does the number of players buying their tickets online.
The Georgia Lottery says 24% of Powerball tickets bought in the last week were online.
You can catch the LIVE Powerball drawing with a $1.4 billion jackpot just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
But it’s not without issues. As the Georgia Lottery saw a 210% increase in online sales ahead of Monday’s drawing, the website partially collapsed.
Channel 2’s Michael Doudna spoke with people buying tickets in person who hope the extra effort brings a little extra luck.
“[I] feel like there’s maybe a magic touch, like a physical touch to playing in person,” Lauren Hirsch said. “Let’s manifest it.”
But others say playing online ensures you’ll never lose your billion-dollar-winning ticket.
“You might lose your wallet, you know? You never know, something could happen like that,” Nicholas Jones said. “Digital, I think, is way better.
The Georgia Lottery says they will have a team monitoring the website on Wednesday night to make sure the website doesn’t crash.
