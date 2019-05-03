'I'm going to f*** you up, bro': Video shows accused police impersonator near KSU

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - New video shows a man who police said impersonated a police officer, without his pants on, near Kennesaw State University.
In the video, Austin Stovall is seen and heard threatening officers at the jail last week. And then it got weirder.
Police said they were patrolling the West 22 apartments in Kennesaw on Saturday night. They found Stovall passed out in his car, with his pants off.
Police questioned him, asked him to step out and that got Stovall angry.
“I’m going to f*** you up bro. You’re scared. I know you are. I’m going to f*** you up,” Stovall said in the body cam video.
