'I had to do something': Hero officer saves woman from burning car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County Police Department officer is being hailed as a hero after he saved a woman from a burning car.
Channel 2 Action News spoke to Oscar Escarcega, 22, who walked us through the frightening moments.
"Something inside me said, 'You have to do something,'" Escarcega said.
Escarcega told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes he was called to the intersection of South Cobb Drive near Gym Road in Marietta for an overturned car.
"You couldn't see anyone in the car. There was no visibility. The car was completely engulfed in flames," Escarcega said, "There was a woman trapped inside, screaming, and the screams abruptly stopped all of a sudden."
