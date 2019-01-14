0 'Gangster rap' videos lead investigators to some of metro's most wanted people

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Guns, drugs and stacks of cash.

Channel 2’s Cobb County bureau chief Chris Jose learned that social media and “gangster rap” videos led investigators to some of metro Atlanta's most wanted people.

Police are calling the alleged gang members “dangerous.” There are two indictments involving 20 people and 169 counts.

The mother of one of the men indicted said the suspects are all friends, saying they enjoy making rap videos.

“All the music videos they do have props for entertainment purposes only,” Amanda Fisher said.

Fisher showed Jose a music video posted on YouTube of her son’s friends.

“It shows them with guns, smoking, what rappers do,” Fisher said.

Fisher said the guns and cash are fake.

A teen seen pointing a gun in the video is Jemarquis Wright. He’s accused in connection with a Marietta murder Channel 2 Action News covered in 2018.

Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds said it’s one of the cases that sparked two indictments.

“These murders both occurred in our county, and they came on the radar of law enforcement a good while ago. There’s been a deep, thorough investigation,” Reynolds said.

Cobb police said the 10-month investigation involved federal, state and local authorities. According to the indictments, investigators used social media to tie some of the alleged gang members to criminal activity.

“Murder, aggravated assault, home invasion,” Reynolds said.

“They just ran through the home looking for people. ‘Clear, clear, clear,’” Fisher said.

Fisher said officers came unannounced early Friday morning. The SWAT team found her son, 17-year old Eric Rogers, at an apartment close by.

She claimed her son and his friends are not gang members.

“They’re like my kids. They’re like their brothers. They call them brothers,” Fisher said.

The 20 indicted include 18 men and two women. They are all being held at the Cobb County Jail with no bond. The chief deputy said they're being watched closely.

