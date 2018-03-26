WARNING: Man says seat warmer caused car fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A frightening fire destroyed a Cobb County man's car beyond recognition.
Channel 2 Action News consumer investigator Jim Strickland spoke to the car's owner who said the seat warmer caused his 2008 Honda Civic to explode.
Brian Reece told Strickland he was coming home from work on March 14 when he noticed his car full of smoke.
It got so hot and smoky inside the car, State Farm labeled it a total loss.
