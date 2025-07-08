Coalition urges DeKalb officials to extend pause on water shutoffs

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, members of the DeKalb County Water Watch Coalition spoke out, urging county leaders to extend the pause on water disconnections.

The outcry comes a week after DeKalb County delayed the implementation of a 10% water and sewer rate increase, originally approved to take effect on July 1.

Officials say the pause was partly due to the county’s efforts to finalize a contract with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta — its customer advocate partner — and to complete public education materials.

“DeKalb County wants to ensure customers are informed about the support and resources available to them before the rate increase begins,” a county spokesperson wrote in a statement.

County leaders say the rate increase is necessary to address DeKalb’s aging water and sewer infrastructure, which has suffered from decades of underinvestment.

Coalition leader Katherin Maddox praised DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson for delaying the rate hike but said she wants all parts of the county’s three-part Water Affordability Resolution to be fully implemented before the pause on disconnections is lifted.

“If the administration wants to sincerely relieve residents and examine the root causes of this issue, they must pause disconnections,” said Maddox.

Passed in February 2025, the three-part affordability program is designed to help low-income and vulnerable residents manage high water bills and gain access to services by identifying meter problems and billing issues.

Cochran-Johnson shared the following statement last week regarding the pause.

“Access to clean, reliable water is essential—and so is ensuring that our customers are supported. Delaying the rate increase will give us time to finalize our partnership with the Urban League and ensure customers know about the resources available to assist them before the new rates take effect. This is not about moving swiftly, but about moving responsibly and ensuring we get this right for the residents we serve.”

DeKalb County will provide additional updates on the new implementation date for the rate increase once the partnership and outreach efforts are finalized.

For questions or concerns about an outstanding DeKalb County water bill, call 404-378-4475. To dispute a bill, call 404-371-3000.

