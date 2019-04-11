  • Workers say gunmen forced delivery man to drive them to floral shop, opened fire inside

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    RIVERDALE, Ga. - Workers inside a popular Riverdale flower shop say two gunmen forced one of the shop's delivery drivers -- who was stopped at nearby gas station -- to drive them to the business, and then started shooting at them.

    One of the workers told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that he was grazed by a bullet when one gunman opened fire inside Riverdale’s Floral Boutique on Highway 85.

    Amazingly, there were no customers inside the store at the time, the worker told Jones. 

    The worker describes the moment he decided to shoot back at the gunmen, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories