0 Teacher sexually assaulted inside home says man apologized after attack

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A local teacher told Channel 2 Action News the man who sexually assaulted her and threatened to harm her son apologized after the attack inside her home last Tuesday night.

The victim said she had seen a news report about a serial rapist in the area, and thought she was focused on staying safe before the unthinkable happened.

The woman said she was unloading groceries from her car when the man forced her back into her apartment at the Battle Creek Apartments and raped her.

"I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy," she said.

The woman told Channel 2's Tom Jones her life will never be the same. She said she finds it eerie the man who sexually assaulted her told her the same thing.

"He apologized and said he knows that this is a life-changing experience," she said.

The victim detailed what happened during the attack.

"I heard footsteps and the light went off," she said.

She said a man in a black hoodie and black pants pounced on her. She said she fought back with her mind on her 5-year-old, who was sleeping in another room.

"He was choking me. He stated he was going to slash my throat and stab my son several times if I didn't comply," she said.

After it was all over, her attacker apologized.

“He told you he was sorry?” Jones asked.

“Yes. He said it at least about three to four times,” the woman replied.

She said the man took her phone and ran off.

Police have been searching for a serial rapist who has attacked five women over a two-year period in the area. Officers said they've seen nothing to indicate the attack is connected.

"Do you think this was the serial rapist?" Jones asked. "Yes," she replied.

She said her attacker had been watching her and said he was very organized like he had done it before.

"Why are you speaking out?" Jones asked.

"Because I never imagined this would happen to me, and I definitely don't want this to happen to anybody else," she said.

She said her attacker's face was mostly covered, so she didn't get a good look at him. She has moved out of the complex and expressed her anger after saying management didn't initially alert tenants about the attack.

"It bothers me a lot," she said.

After Jones reported on her concerns, one tenant sent a flier from the complex she received after his report.

An apartment manager did not want to comment.

