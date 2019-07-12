Woman says Airbnb renters tore apart her home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - We've told you about Air BnB horror stories and now, a Clayton County family says no one will pay for the damage to their home.
Homeowner Sunnie Moriarty said renters destroyed part of their pool including a ladder left in pieces.
“I left and came back to destruction," she said.
She told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon she rented out her home in morrow to a young woman who claimed she wanted to spend a chill day by the pool. Instead Moriarty said the renter and her friends went wild.
