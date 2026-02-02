Burst pipe at Atlanta airport leads to water outage

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A water outage reported at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is making it more difficult to get to a restroom or use a water fountain.

The airport put out a statement on Monday afternoon that the water outage, while temporary, is impacting the Domestic Atrium and water will be intermittently unavailable while repairs are underway.

Airport officials told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that a pipe burst because of the winter weather.

At this time, airport staff will be directing passengers to nearby facilities in adjacent areas of the domestic terminal to access fresh drinking water or restrooms, as needed.

“we appreciate your patience as we work to complete repairs and restore full service as quickly as possible,” the airport said in a statement.

Updates are expected to be provided if more impacts from the outage are identified.

