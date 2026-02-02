Newnan City Council weighs streamlined process for alcohol sale permits, licenses

NEWNAN, Ga. — At a recent city council meeting, Newnan leaders discussed ways to make licensing businesses to sell alcohol easier in the city limits.

Currently, businesses seeking alcohol sale licenses and permits need to submit a variety of documents proving eligibility, then go before the council to get permission via vote.

At their Jan. 27 meeting, members of the city council discussed a plan to remove the need for a city council vote.

Instead, if the ordinance discussed is passed, businesses would be able to have their permit applications approved in a simpler, more streamlined city staff process instead.

As described in a memorandum about the proposal, this would turn the permitting process into an administrative one that does not require a public hearing.

“The advertising and scheduling of the public hearing can add up to two months of time before an applicant receives their license,” council documents say.

City staff told council members that they support this amendment as an example of good business practice and something that can be put to use immediately upon adoption.

Part of the change in permitting process would be setting specific standards that businesses must meet before their license to sell alcoholic beverages is approved.

“If an applicant meets such conditions, it would be challenging for the Council to deny the permit after the public hearing,” council documents say.

In the event a license must be suspended or revoked, the city council retains those responsibilities. The proposal, if passed, would only change the process to receive a permit.

