US rep. introduces bill to give $30 million back to Clayton Co. by fixing ‘tax loophole’

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Rep. David Scott introduced a bill in Congress to bring millions in revenue back to Clayton County and Clayton County Public Schools.

According to an announcement from Scott’s office, the Airport Revenue Clarity Act would return $30 million in tax revenue, yearly, to the county and school district.

Scott’s office said current rules from the Federal Aviation Administration keep the county from collecting tax funds from local general sales taxes on aviation fuel.

As a result, Scott’s office said there are tens of millions of dollars the county is unable to collect.

“Clayton County and its schools lose more than $30 million every single year because of this unfair sales tax loophole,” Scott said in a statement. “These are funds that need to be supporting our students, strengthening our classrooms, and ensuring our teachers have the money they need to help our students succeed. Our students deserve the full benefit of the tax revenue generated in their own community."

The congressman said he was working across the aisle to gather support for the legislation to pass in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The FAA rules at the center of Scott’s legislation were created in 2014 and restrict the use of local and state general sales tax on jet fuel.

Per current policy, Scott’s office said the funds collected can only be used for capital or operational costs at local airports.

Scott’s office said Clayton County had lost more than $30 million since 2014 in tax revenue each year due to the regulations, with half of it meant for Clayton County Public Schools, even though the county does not directly sponsor Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, nor does it provide any oversight of the facility.

“Our community has watched as revenue generated at the world’s busiest airport left our county while our schools and services stretched to do more with less,” Clayton County Commissioner Tashé Allen said, sharing support for the proposal. “Regaining the right to collect and invest those tax dollars where they belong isn’t just a policy fix, it affirms that Clayton County matters and ensures that revenue generated here is reinvested in our schools, infrastructure, and public services.”

