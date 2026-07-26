Tree comes crashing down on Clayton County home out of nowhere

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County family is grateful that no one is hurt, but is still facing issues after a tree crashed down on their home.

Nicole Harris said that she, her husband and one of her brothers were in their home on Attleboro Drive on Thursday afternoon when a massive a tree fell out of nowhere and landed on the house.

“It hasn’t been raining or anything and all of a sudden, I hear a big boom,” she said.

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She said the tree has been leaning since they moved in and began renting the home six years ago.

“I understood and knew that God had protected me and my husband from getting hurt or anything happening to us,” Harris said.

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The tree landed on a corner of the house, blocking them from using the door, so they had to climb over debris to get out of the back.

They set up a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for repairs to the home. Click here to donate.

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