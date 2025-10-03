Student arrested after gun found at Clayton County high school

FOREST PARK, Ga. — A high school student in Clayton County is now facing charges after a gun was found on campus.

District officials say a ninth-grade student at Forest Park High School was arrested on Friday morning. That student is now charged with carrying a weapon within a school safety zone.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The school resource officer was able to remove the handgun from the student after being notified of its presence.

The school district says no students or staff were ever placed in harm’s way, and the school day continued on as normal.

TRENDING STORIES:

They say all parents and guardians were notified of the incident.

Parents and guardians are also being encouraged to reinforce the serious consequences of bringing a weapon to school.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group