Roaches among violations that led metro Atlanta Krystal to fail health inspection

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Evidence of roaches at a Clayton County fast-food restaurant contributed to a failing health inspection.
The Krystal at 10459 Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro got a 91 on a health inspection last year, but has dropped quite a bit on their last two inspections, with scores of 74 adn then just 51.
Customer Tommy Sanes told Channel 2's Carol Sbarge that location is really good and stresses he never had a problem there.
Violations, in addition to the evidence of roaches, included eggs not held at the proper temperature, residue on the ice shield in the ice machine and some hot held food not held hot enough.
One of the repeat violations involved management. The Clayton County health inspector noted that the person in charge was not demonstrating proper knowledge about food operation.
The score of 51 is on the second inspection this year. In January. the restaurant got a 74.
Sbarge went to Krystal at the lunch hour to ask about the violations. The management told her she needed to contact the corporate office. In an e-mail, a corporate spokesperson wrote, "Krystal is committed to providing our guests with consistent, affordable and downright delicious meals served hot and fresh, day and night." Krystal went on to say it is in the process of resolving the issues at the Tara Boulevard location.
We'll let you know how they do on the reinspection.
