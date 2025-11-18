Riverdale police working to identify man connected to multiple thefts across city

RIVERDALE, Ga. — The Riverdale Police Department is asking the public to help them find and identify a man they say is connected to multiple thefts across the city.
Police said the as-yet unidentified man is known to work at US Foods and may be driving a white Dodge Challenger.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to share information about his whereabouts with Riverdale police.
He’s accused of theft by shoplifting and being a habitual offender.
To get in contact with police, contact Riverdale Det. Mendoza or Officer Proctor at 470-450-8520 or 470-877-0295.
