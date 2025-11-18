Customer pulls out gun on would-be robbers in gunfight that left 1 dead at DeKalb gas station

ATLANTA — One person is dead, one is hospitalized, and another person is on the run after an attempted robbery at a gas station.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday at an Exxon Circle K on Covington Highway.

The DeKalb County Police Department said it appears two men tried to rob a customer as he left the store.

The two men shot at the customer, and he shot back, killing one of them. The other ran away.

The customer was shot in the arm.

The owner of the gas station, Shehzaad Mohammed, shared video of the deadly shooting with Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

“Nothing like this has ever happened. This is unusual. This is unexpected,” said Mohommed.

Once the shooting stopped, you see a woman get out of her car and run for cover inside the store.

There is a family neighborhood behind the convenience store.

Police searched with dogs for the shooter who ran away.

Police have not announced an arrest or the name of the person killed.

