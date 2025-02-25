Rent refunds ‘secured’ for Clayton County seniors whose payments were ‘stolen’

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News reported in December how tenants at a Clayton County rental community had been paying their rent, but the complex didn’t always put it on the books.

Now, State Rep. Yasmin Neal says she’s worked with state investigators to secure refunds and rent reductions for those tenants for the next six months.

Renters at the Renaissance at Garden Walk senior apartments told Channel 2 investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln at the end of last year that they wanted to know where their rent money was going.

A family of one renter told Lincoln that they thought “something real fishy” was happening. When they looked at their bank accounts, they said there was proof that the checks were cashed, but it wasn’t always reflected in their payment ledger at the apartment.

That’s why they, and other residents at Renaissance at Garden Walk, reached out to Channel 2 Action News.

During the investigation, Channel 2 Action News learned Renaissance at Garden Walk was managed by the Benoit Group, the Sandy Springs-based company that manages London Townhomes in southwest Atlanta.

Residents at London Townhomes told Lincoln in November that they were having similar problems, but were being told to not only pay their rent, but in some cases, pay double.

Neal said she and state investigators from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs went to the Renaissance to look into the issues from residents in her district and spoke to the company owner and others.

“We visited with each of the residents as DCA began their investigation. Upon completing the investigation and finding a violation of their protocol, seniors will receive a refund and reduction in their rent. It has been an honor to have been able to answer the call to service in this moment – this is what service is about. Elected officials cannot stand by while our citizens are harmed,” Neal said in a statement, adding how grateful she was for the work done alongside DCA Commissioner Chris Nunn.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Benoit Group and received the following comment in full:

“The Benoit Group is committed to transparency and ensuring our residents receive fair and accurate treatment regarding their rent payments.

At Renaissance at Garden Walk, we identified an issue where proper protocol was not fully followed per our agreement with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. As a result, we issued some rent refunds to correct this matter and have been actively working with the agency to resolve any outstanding concerns. However, this is not a rent reduction, as 2025 rent adjustments will be announced next week.

Additionally, we identified and corrected one case of an improperly applied rent payment at Renaissance at Garden Walk. To prevent similar issues moving forward, we have implemented new internal protocols for handling resident payments across our portfolio.

At London Townhomes, we have worked directly with individual residents to review their accounts and ensure that all payments are correctly reflected. Our team has been assisting residents in addressing and resolving any discrepancies in their rental charges.

Regarding State Rep. Yasmin Neal, The Benoit Group has been in contact with Representative Neal and has engaged in discussions related to these matters. However, we cannot speak to the specifics of her statements or her role in the issuance of rent credits.

Our priority remains to uphold fair housing practices and ensure that all residents receive proper and transparent handling of their rental accounts.”

