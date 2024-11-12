Renters at Atlanta apartments say their rent checks are missing, now they’re expected to pay double

ATLANTA — Tenants at the London Townhomes in Southwest Atlanta say their rent payments have gone missing.

“The assistant manager admits, they took it out of the drop box, but they don’t know where the check is at,” one renter said.

A renter who spoke with Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln said she did not want to be identified, fearing retaliation.

She said she suspected something was off when her rent was never deducted from her bank account.

“I’m worried about where my information is at, and they don’t know where the check is at,” she said.

She and other renters told Channel 2, when questioning management about where their money is they get no answers.

In a community where most of the renters are seniors on a fixed income, they say they can’t afford to pay double the rent.

“It’s not fair to any of the tenants,” she said.

Those who paid their rent via money order told Channel 2 they can’t cancel those payments and some who paid with a check say their banks are charging fees to cancel checks.

“They say we’re still accountable for October rent, we have to pay it,” she told Lincoln.

Channel 2 went by the leasing office to speak with management.

While cars were parked in the parking lot, no one came to the door.

A sign on the door reads, the office is closed until further notice.

Channel 2 has left messages with the property management company.

