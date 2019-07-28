BREAKING: 1 person killed in 11-car crash; all lanes of I-75 remain shut down

One person has died after a crash involving 11 cars Sunday morning in Clayton County, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
All lanes of Interstate 75 northbound at Mt. Zion Blvd exit have been blocked since 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police and fire officials are still investigating the deadly accident and it is unknown at this time when the lanes will reopen.
Our reporter and photographer have arrived at the scene. We'll have LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM starting at 9 a.m.
RED ALERT continues in Clayton Co on I-75/nb at Mt Zion Blvd (exit 231). Use I-675 as your best alternate. https://t.co/YULjFukFkK #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/hKmcRGDGtj— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) July 28, 2019
TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Clayton County: I-75 nb at Mount Zion Blvd (exit 231). ALL LANES BLOCKED. Multi vehicle injury crash. Police and fire units on scene. Use I-675 nb as alternate. #ATLtraffic https://t.co/KslBQmUsyy— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) July 28, 2019
