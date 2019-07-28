  • BREAKING: 1 person killed in 11-car crash; all lanes of I-75 remain shut down

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    One person has died after a crash involving 11 cars Sunday morning in Clayton County, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. 

    All lanes of Interstate 75 northbound at Mt. Zion Blvd exit have been blocked since 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

    Police and fire officials are still investigating the deadly accident and it is unknown at this time when the lanes will reopen. 

    Our reporter and photographer have arrived at the scene. We'll have LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM starting at 9 a.m.

