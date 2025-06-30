Radio DJ holds football camp in honor of former High School player who lost his leg

MORROW, Ga. — Dozens of young athletes hit the field in Clayton County for a football camp on a warm, Sunday afternoon.

The camp was held at Morrow High School in honor of a former football player who lost his leg nearly a year ago.

The football field is and always will be one of Delon Jackson’s favorite places to be.

“I like seeing the little skill players going out there doing what they do. The wide receivers, DB work. I like that. I like the competition,” said Delon who is no longer able to be on the field making plays.

It was exactly 11 months ago, when Delon went to save his mother who had been in a car accident. Delon was hit by a second car and later had his leg amputated.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was there after one of Jackson’s 8 surgeries in August of 2024. Jackson spoke about his recovery and his mother spoke about her son looking to find new dreams.

“When it first happened I was sad,” said Delon. “What I always learned is you got to smile through the trauma.”

It’s Delon’s attitude that is inspiring others.

And that attitude is the reason that Atlanta radio personality Darren DJ Sturgess jumped in to help by putting on Sunday’s camp at Morrow High School to help raise money for Delon.

“After hearing the story I couldn’t let a kid that comes from my community go through something like that on his own so I felt compelled to put something together,” said Sturgess.

For the football players, it’s a chance for them to work on their skills out on the field.

“Technique of course, but not only that,” Sturgess said. “Just being prepared physically and mentally for the upcoming season and also learning how to be prepared for recruiting.”

The camp was also a chance for the young players to learn about resilience.

“What you’re going through, it’s just a little minor situation and guess what, I’m still standing. I’m still doing what I got to do. As you can see I’m standing up right now,” said Delon.

The camp not only raised money through participants but also community donors. Sturgess says after getting to know them, he will continue to be there to help support Delon and his family.

