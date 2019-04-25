Police staging terrorism exercise at Fort Gillem today

FOREST PARK, Ga. - Forest Park police are staging a terrorism exercise at Fort Gillem Thursday.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is in Clayton County, where he watched mock terrorists "take over" a building.
Gehlbach spoke with police officials about what they hope to get out of the annual exercise and what sort of drills they plan to conduct.
We'll bring you live coverage of the terrorism exercise, for Channel 2 Action News starting at Noon.
