Police arrest 3 in shooting death of Hampton teen

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three suspects have been charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of Zion Barrett, 16, from Hampton.

The Clayton County Police Department said Ikenna Ugochukwu, Jaquaris Mann and Antarius Sutton have been arrested and charged in the case.

They said the Lovejoy High School junior had been out with his brother and a friend when someone shot him in the back.

The Homeowners Association Board provided Rogers with security video footage from their clubhouse. It shows Barrett running away after the shooting before being rushed to the hospital.

Channel 2 Action News cameras were outside a home on Starling Trail earlier this month. Officers announced they had a warrant and took three people out of the house, but drove away with only two men.

RELATED STORIES:

Police later confirmed the activity earlier this month was connected to Barrett’s homicide that happened in the same neighborhood.

“This was cowardly, done to someone who had dreams,” Barrett’s grandmother said. “He had hopes.”

The family said Barrett worked at McDonald’s to save up for getting a car.

“I want justice,” his grandmother said. “I want them to pay for what they did because they don’t know what they took away.”

Investigators have not released a motive behind the shooting.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family with expenses.

©2025 Cox Media Group