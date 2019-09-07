  • Parents say school buses not showing up putting children's safety at risk

    By: Justin Wilfon

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - School buses not showing up: Not ideal, right? One family in Douglas County told Channel 2 Action News it’s putting their daughters’ safety at risk.

    “If something happened, and we hadn’t made a call to you or made a call to the repeated things, then how would we sleep at night?” parent Andrew Williams said.

    Williams, whose daughters attend Chapel Hill High School, said it’s a problem that’s only grown worse in the Douglas County School District.

    What the district says is leading to the problems, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories