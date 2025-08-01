New food, drink vendors coming to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Delaware North has announced the opening of ASW Flights + Bites and two Starbucks locations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, enhancing the airport’s food and beverage offerings.

The new establishments, located on Concourse B, aim to provide travelers with a taste of Atlanta’s local craft spirits and a convenient coffee option.

The grand opening for the new food spots took off with a ‘Concourse Crawl’ event on July 30.

“We are thrilled to bring ASW Distillery and Starbucks to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport,” Chris Chila, vice president of operations for Delaware North Travel, said. “These openings represent our commitment to enhancing the travel experience by offering unique and high-quality dining and beverage options.”

ASW Flights + Bites, situated near Gate B33, offers a selection of locally distilled spirits including bourbon, rye, and vodka.

The tasting room provides a relaxing atmosphere for travelers to enjoy curated cocktails and flights.

ASW Distillery Co-Founder and CEO Jim Chasteen expressed excitement about the opportunity to showcase their award-winning spirits to a global audience at one of the world’s busiest airports.

The Starbucks locations, which opened in March at Gates B15 and B28, offer a full range of coffee beverages and pastries.

They are equipped with mobile ordering capabilities, allowing passengers to conveniently pick up their orders upon arrival.

Tyronia Smith, ATL’s Deputy General Manager for Revenue Development and Management, said the new partnership would help redefine airport concessions by blending local and global brands, in an effort to enhance the passenger experience.

Delaware North’s 10-year extension with the airport includes developing five food and beverage opportunities in Concourse B, expanding their presence beyond Terminals T and D.

The introduction of ASW Flights + Bites and Starbucks at ATL is set to enrich the travel experience by offering both local flavors and international coffee favorites, aligning with Delaware North’s commitment to quality and variety.

