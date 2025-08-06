Neighbor says she watched College Park officer shoot suspect

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A woman says she had to duck out of the way moments before College Park police shot a man.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says an officer shot Dwight Robinson-Fikes, 31, on Tuesday night. They say he was wanted in a separate shooting that happened earlier in the evening.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers reported live from the scene during WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

On Wednesday, Channel 2’s Tom Jones went to the neighborhood and spoke with witnesses who told him their community is paralyzed.

“No one could come down the street. Nobody could leave the neighborhood,” a neighbor who asked not to be identified said.

She said she was standing in her driveway when she noticed the commotion.

“All of a sudden, pow, pow, pow, pow. So, I run and duck,” she described. “I thought the guy was dead.”

Robinson-Fikes survived the shooting.

Agents say he was wanted in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex nearby, but ran off when an officer spotted him.

The neighbor recorded video of officers screaming at Robinson-Fikes while he was wounded on the ground.

“They telling him to turn around. They done shot him. He can’t move,” the neighbor said.

She says she hears lots of gunfire in the area, but this incident was too close to home.

