Mr. $3 Million: DeKalb County senior awarded millions in scholarships

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Ronald McNair High School senior Jaedin Wright has a new nickname: Mr. $3 Million.

Everybody at the school recognizes Wright as a superstar student. He’s graduating in the top 10 in his class and has earned more than $3 million in scholarships.

Recently, he attended an event where the names of the students with the highest amount of scholarships were called.

They announced the $1 million winners. Then, the air was thick with anticipation.

“From McNair High School,” the announcer said. The crowd began to roar. “Jaedin Wright.”

He jumped up and down and gyrated wildly as he made his way to the stage.

Back at McNair, students gave him a new name.

“My nickname is Mr. $3 Million now,” Jaedin told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

But it’s actually more than that. It’s $3,466,716.

Wright plays trombone in the band at McNair and is also a drum major. Most of the scholarships are for music. But quite a bit are for his academics as well.

He says the scholarships are life-changing, since he wouldn’t have been able to afford college.

“I probably would take a gap year to probably gain money or use a loan like a college loan,” he said.

But he put in the hard work and applied for scholarships everywhere.

“People are giving people money. There’s a lot of scholarships out there,” Wright said.

His Band Director says he gives his all in everything he does.

“Jaedin is the definition of when hard work and talent mixes together,” Jared Davis said.

He wants to study cybersecurity, but he’s still trying to narrow down which school he’ll attend.

He says other students can reach $3 million as well.

“All you have to do is be committed to the cause,” he

He will also be the commencement speaker at his graduation. Wherever he attends college, he says it will be a relief knowing it’s a full ride.

