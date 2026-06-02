More than 650 metro Atlanta employees jobless after Spirit Airlines folds

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Recently filed documents from Spirit Airlines show the exact impact the airline closure is having on the metro Atlanta area.

According to a WARN Notice filed with Georgia officials on May 29, the company is terminating the jobs of 653 employees based out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The first phase of those separations was May 2, according to the filing.

While the news that Spirit Airlines employees were losing their jobs is not recent, the WARN Notice sheds light on the actual on-the-ground, in the workforce impacts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Of the more than 650 people losing their jobs, 511 are flight attendants.

It’s unclear what opportunities the staff may have with the airline gone.

RELATED STORIES:

Channel 2’s Tom Jones spoke with a flight attendant from Spirit Airlines in mid-May after the closure was announced.

Kamille Carter is a mother of eight. She told Jones that when she learned she was losing her job, she was crushed, but was trying to stay optimistic about the future.

While Carter told Jones she’s focusing on growing her catering business now that the airline is shutting down, other laid off employees might have options with other airlines.

In the wake of the Spirit Airlines closure, JetBlue and Frontier Airlines both announced expansions.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines took steps to help passengers who became stranded after the sudden end, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the airline has plans for larger infrastructural changes in the Atlanta area.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the other airlines about what happens next, as well as to Spirit Airlines for more clarity on the separations.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group