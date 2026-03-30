Train blocking ‘major intersection’ in metro Atlanta city cleared, Norfolk Southern says

FOREST PARK, Ga. — A train blocking a major intersection in a metro Atlanta for several hours Monday morning has been cleared.

The City of Forest Park announced that a train belonging to Norfolk Southern Railway was blocking a rail crossing and intersection at Forest Parkway and Main Street.

After several hours, Forest Park officials said the train had still not cleared the area.

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“The City of Forest Park has been notified about a stalled train owned and operated by Norfolk Southern Railway, which has caused the intersection from Forest Parkway to Main Street to be blocked for several hours,” Interim City Manager and Fire Chief Latosha Clemons said in a statement.

A representative for Norfolk Southern told Channel 2 Action News that the train was cleared from the intersection at about 11:17 a.m.

The train stalled at the intersection due to a power issue, which has since been resolved, according to Norfolk Southern.

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