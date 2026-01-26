Metro area nonprofit gifted utility truck by Atlanta Gas Light

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Before the severe weather swept through the metro Atlanta area, Atlanta Gas Light gifted a decommissioned truck to an organization in need.

Ujima Way, a nonprofit that helps the homeless in Clayton County, received the utility truck on Jan. 15.

Nonprofit founder and CEO Darryll L. Starks said Atlanta Gas Light gave more than just a truck, they stocked it with food and supplies for those in need on the streets.

“They typically sell the decommissioned vehicles but they believed in us and our mission and chose to support our work in serving the unhoused community,” Starks said in a statement. “As we are growing our staff and expanding to serve more communities, this donation was right on time.”

Starks said the new vehicle will be added to their homelessness outreach and emergency response fleet, thanking the gas company for their support.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group