Man wanted in tortures, murders of 3 GA men a decade ago arrested in NC

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said four men have been taken into custody tied to the deaths of three people from 11 years ago.

On Jan. 13, 2013, Union City police said they found a car with three bodies inside. Through more investigating, detectives determined that the victims had been tortured and murdered after being lured to a home on Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said the three were forced into the home at gunpoint, and then put into the back of a Dodge Charger and taken to Fulton County.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office issued arrest warrants for Kenneth Thompson, Keante Harris, Kevin Harris and Darrell Adams. All are charged with three counts of malice murder.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said all four men were taken into custody over the last few days across three states.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said it took Adams into custody on Friday in Huntersville, outside Charlotte.

We are working to learn more about the other arrests.

“Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen would like to thank each of our Law Enforcement partners locally and abroad, who came together to bring these suspects to justice,” the Sherriff’s Office said in a news release.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News for the latest on this developing story.

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘I didn’t see a car:’ 16-year-old charged after hitting Johns Creek patrol vehicle

©2024 Cox Media Group