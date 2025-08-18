Man shot and killed at Clayton County intersection

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon in Clayton County.

At approximately 4 p.m., the Clayton County Police Department responded to the intersection of Moreland Ave. (GA Highway 42) and East Conley Rd. in Conley, Georgia to reports of a shooting.

Police say the victim died at the scene.

A Channel 2 photographer who arrived at the shooting scene said the victim was located outside of a car.

They have not released any information about the shooter or what may have prompted the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

