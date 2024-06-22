I-675 near I-75 reopens in Henry County after major crash

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A major crash along I-675 had the interstate shut down on Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened on I-675 at the I-75 split in Stockbridge.
All lanes in the area have since reopened.
Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area showed several police cars and a fire engine blocking the interstate.
RED ALERT in Stockbridge: crash shuts down I-675 at the I-75 split, past Stockbridge Road (exit 1), delays forming. Take I-75 or Hwy 23. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/30TbsNbNXQ— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) June 22, 2024
Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details about what led up to the crash.
There is no word on possible injuries at this time.
