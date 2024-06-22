I-675 near I-75 reopens in Henry County after major crash

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A major crash along I-675 had the interstate shut down on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on I-675 at the I-75 split in Stockbridge.

All lanes in the area have since reopened.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area showed several police cars and a fire engine blocking the interstate.

RED ALERT in Stockbridge: crash shuts down I-675 at the I-75 split, past Stockbridge Road (exit 1), delays forming. Take I-75 or Hwy 23. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/30TbsNbNXQ — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) June 22, 2024

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details about what led up to the crash.

There is no word on possible injuries at this time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta police release body camera footage of judge's arrest for assaulting officer

©2024 Cox Media Group