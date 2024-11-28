Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade: Jonesboro marching band puts on a majestic performance

NEW YORK — The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade took place on Thursday and you may have spotted a local marching band dazzle with their performance.

Jonesboro High School’s Majestic Marching Cardinals Band traveled to the Big Apple to take part in the Thanksgiving tradition.

Ebony Austin, a philanthropist and HBCU advocate, donated $20,000 to the band to make the trip happen. She presented the band with a special check during a pep rally earlier this month.

“For our band program travel is a major part of our educational philosophy. These experiences shape who our students become as adults. Without the generosity of people like Ms. Ebony Austin, our students wouldn’t be able to realize their dreams can really come true,” director Lynel Goodwin said.

The band learned not only would they perform in the parade, but they would get a guide tour of Harlem and a Thanksgiving dinner on the Hudson River.

The Majestic Dancing Dolls meanwhile had their own adventure: they performed on stage at the Radio City Music Hall.

