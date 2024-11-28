Local

How did Kirk Cousins spend part of his bye week? Singing along to “Wicked”

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 10, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday coming off a bye week.

How did quarterback Kirk Cousins spend his free time? He took his family to see “Wicked.”

It appears Cousins didn’t get the memo though that theaters sent out because he admitted to singing along with the movie musical.

“The thing I was doing in the theater was singing along. So I kind of was waiting for my wife to nudge me to stop doing that. But when Elphaba goes into ‘The Wizard and I,’ it’s hard not to. Then ‘Defying Gravity’ it’s hard not to.”

Cousins explained that his love for the musical went back to his high school days when he sang in choir and when he saw the musical production in college.

The Falcons quarterback also appeared on “Pardon my Take” podcast where he brought up wanting to appear in a musical one day.

“A retirement goal is to be like a background person in like a local musical in my hometown,” Cousins said. “Have you know like people come to the show and be like ‘Is that Cousins in the background?’”

Cousins and the Falcons kick off at home against the Chargers at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

