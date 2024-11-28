How did Kirk Cousins spend part of his bye week? Singing along to “Wicked”

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday coming off a bye week.

How did quarterback Kirk Cousins spend his free time? He took his family to see “Wicked.”

It appears Cousins didn’t get the memo though that theaters sent out because he admitted to singing along with the movie musical.

“The thing I was doing in the theater was singing along. So I kind of was waiting for my wife to nudge me to stop doing that. But when Elphaba goes into ‘The Wizard and I,’ it’s hard not to. Then ‘Defying Gravity’ it’s hard not to.”

Holding space for Kirk's rendition of Defying Gravity pic.twitter.com/6TMXf1e6Rz — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 27, 2024

Cousins explained that his love for the musical went back to his high school days when he sang in choir and when he saw the musical production in college.

The Falcons quarterback also appeared on “Pardon my Take” podcast where he brought up wanting to appear in a musical one day.

“A retirement goal is to be like a background person in like a local musical in my hometown,” Cousins said. “Have you know like people come to the show and be like ‘Is that Cousins in the background?’”

Kirk Cousins retirement goal is to be a background actor in a musical in his home town.



Kirk Cousins in Wicked Part 2? 👀 pic.twitter.com/cJ113wclcM — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 27, 2024

Cousins and the Falcons kick off at home against the Chargers at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

