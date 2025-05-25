Love animals? Clayton Co. animal control needs volunteers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — If you love animals and want to help protect and care for them, then Clayton County Animal Control could use your help.

The Clayton County Police Department is looking for volunteers for the Animal Control Unit.

Volunteers will help support the staff with various office tasks and work alongside the kennel team to care for and interact with animals at both the Jonesboro Animal Control facility and the Adoption Center in Ellenwood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Volunteers will provide customer service to incoming phone calls from citizens, handle general public inquiries, help citizens at the front counter, file reports and paperwork, help in the kennel when needed, walk dogs in designated fenced-in areas, and other duties.

For more information, call Michael Martin at 770-347-0211 or email Michael.martin@claytoncountyga.gov or the rescue coordinator at coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group