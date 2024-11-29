Local nonprofit catches fire in Clayton County, no one injured, fire officials say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services say they responded to a house fire this afternoon.

Fire officials say at 3:11 p.m., they responded to a residential fire at 499 Hwy 138 in Jonesboro. When they arrived, crews initial search of the property where they found no one was at the home at the time of the fie.

Officials worked to put the fire out and said there were no injuries suffered because of the house fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Channel 2 Action News reporter Veronica Griffin spoke to a local nonprofit who owns the commercial duplex.

