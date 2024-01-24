Jonesboro High School’s marching band is appearing during the NFL playoffs as often as Taylor Swift

JONESBORO, Ga. — The Jonesboro High School Majestic Marching Cardinals perform in front of 4,000 sets of eyes on any given Friday night. And now, millions of sets on any given Sunday.

“When the commercial dropped my phone started blowing up,” director of bands Lynel Goodwin said.

Members of the band have become television stars.

“This is one of the biggest things we’ve ever done. A Super Bowl commercial is definitely out there,” drum major Micah LeBoyd said.

It’s an Apple Music commercial featuring Usher, who is performing at halftime. It has been running during the NFL playoffs.

“You watch many NFL games,” Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen asked Majestic Marching Cardinals member Kimora Davis.

“No,” Davis answered.

“You watching now?” Petersen asked.

“Definitely! Just to see the commercial,” Davis said.

The band’s performance was filmed in December at Underground Atlanta, and they are now the talk of the town.

“Is that Jonesboro High School I saw? Please tell me it is! It’s absolutely Jonesboro High School,” Goodwin said.

“You can imagine the excitement from the community and the buzz around town when that commercial dropped and everybody saw their very own Jonesboro High School Majestic Marching Cardinals are in a Super Bowl commercial,” Goodwin said.

The Majestic Marching Cardinals are also performing at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

To help fund the trip, click here.

