Jail workers say they were fired, demoted for participating in food co-op

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A group of former Clayton County corrections officers said they lost their jobs after participating in a food co-op at the jail.
Channel 2's Tom Jones talked to some of the workers, who said the program distributed food to churches, people in need and jail workers, from the jail's parking lot.
Eight workers said they were fired, suspended, demoted or placed on administrative leave after Sheriff Victor Hill saw the co-op in action. They believe it embarrassed the sheriff because he was not involved.
We're hearing from workers for the first time who lost their jobs over the co-op
