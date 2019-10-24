How often are cars stolen from the airport? Police looking into string of thefts

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking into the frequency of car thefts at Atlanta's airport after Channel 2 Action News reported three cars stolen by the same man since April.
Channel 2's Tom Jones first reported about a thief stealing older-model GMC and Chevrolet trucks from parking lots at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport on Wednesday.
Victims Jones talked to said airport officials told them vehicle thefts are common at the airport.
We're talking to police about how often cars are stolen from the airport and how to keep your car out of the hands of thieves, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
