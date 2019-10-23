Police searching for thief stealing cars at Atlanta airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta police are searching for a car thief who they say has been targeting cars at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport.
Police say the thief has stolen at least three cars since March. They were all older model GMC and Chevrolet pickup trucks.
Channel 2's Tom Jones talked to police, who are now asking for the public's help to identify the thief.
We're learning more from police about the brazen thefts and what you need to look out for at the airport, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Horror experience has 40-page waiver, medical check and is too scary to finish
- 2 dead when vehicle plunges 4 stories from parking garage
- Pepper spray released into congregation during sermon at New Birth church
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}