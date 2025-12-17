Holiday travelers at the world’s busiest airport want Powerball jackpot for Christmas

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — They’re in the holiday spirit at the world’s busiest airport. Travelers who’ve been good this year say they deserve the Powerball jackpot for Christmas.

Amongst all the hustle and bustle, airport musician Robert Meadows gets those travelers’ toes a tappin.’

“So you’d be surprised how many people come through here---heavy travelers. Tired. Jet lag. We’re in here playing away and they’re like, ‘Oh! I love that song!” “It perks them right up,” Meadows said.

“Oh yes! I love it,” airport visitor Monique Couch said.

She can feel it, and so can Dorsett Robinson.

“Season of giving and the season of winning?” Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen asked.

“You said that dead on the money,” the Chicago native said.

The $1.25 billion prize is the sixth largest in the game’s history.

The Georgia Lottery kiosk in the terminal is one of the busiest ticket sellers in the whole state. Should a traveler in town for the holidays win, they will need a return flight.

“These are the winning tickets, but I’d have to come back to Georgia if I hit the Powerball,” Memphis traveler Ken Randolph said.

“You think you can do that?” Petersen asked.

“I think I can,” Randolph said.

Back over at the piano, Meadows may be the primary source of holiday cheer, but a little Powerball can’t hurt.

“That’s for sure. It’s the best place ever. As good a place as any to try to hit that kid of target,” Meadows said.

