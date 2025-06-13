‘He’s just out there’: Grandmother very concerned about Clayton State student missing from hospital

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A grandmother says she is worried sick after her grandson ran out of local hospital and hasn’t been seen since. The Clayton State University student was there for a mental health evaluation.

Kathy Traylor said she is not well, and she wants the public’s help finding him.

“I haven’t eaten. He’s just out there,” she told Channel 2s Tom Jones, fighting back tears.

Traylor says she desperately wants to find her 19-year-old grandson, Eric Pitts Jr.

“He might hurt himself or somebody might hurt him. I don’t know 'cause he’s out of his mind,” she said.

Pitts hasn’t been seen since police say he was taken to Southern Regional hospital early Wednesday for a mental health evaluation.

Traylor says a nurse who was with him explained what happened when he got there.

“She said he said he had to use the bathroom. And as he was walking towards the bathroom, he jetted out the double doors,” she said.

He had on green hospital scrubs and no shoes.

This all began after Traylor says she learned her grandson exhibited erratic behavior in his campus dorm.

She called campus counselors and police, and they went to his room. Traylor says a counselor told her what was going to happen next.

“She said Eric is going under 1013 so we can go ahead and find out what’s going on,” she said.

Traylor said she was told he was going to a mental health facility. She says she was surprised to find out he was at Southern Regional.

“They should have said Southern Regional. Then I could have went. So they wasn’t communicating,” Traylor said.

She said she just wants her grandson home safe and sound.

“I don’t know what’s going on with my baby. I don’t know,” Traylor said.

She says she raised her grandson and noticed him starting to change a few months ago.

Clayton County police are asking anyone who sees him or know where he is to contact them.

