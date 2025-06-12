Clayton Co. Police looking for man who walked away from hospital in ‘delusional state’

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are looking for a missing disabled man who walked away from a hospital.

On Wednesday, police responded to Southern Regional Hospital in Riverdale to reports of a missing person.

Hospital staff told police that Eric Pitts, 19, left the hospital without permission after being dropped off by Clayton State University police for a mental health issue.

Hospital staff said his mental diagnosis was unclear, but he was in a delusional state.

Pitts was last seen walking away from the hospital wearing green hospital scrubs with no shoes.

He is five feet, six inches tall, weighs approximately 149 lbs., and has short black hair.

If you see him, police urge you to call them at 770-477-3747.

