Heavy crowds expected at Hartsfield-Jackson as July 4 holiday weekend closes

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — If you are heading to or out of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Monday, you can expect heavy crowds.

The airport said that it expects more than 364,000 airport passengers on Monday.

The airport previously forecasted that more than six million people are expected to fly in, out and through Hartsfield-Jackson over the holiday travel week ahead of the Fourth of July,

Channel 2 Action News cameras captured long lines at the airport in the several weeks leading up to the July 4th weekend.

Airport officials say to arrive at least two and a half hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

You can check the airport wait time here.

Police working to locate Atlanta man who found dead after disappearing on 4th of July Deundray Cottrell, 31, was last seen on July 4, according to Birmingham police. On Saturday, police say they found Cottrell’s body near where he disappeared.

