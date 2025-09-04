Hartsfield-Jackson extends ‘shuttle mode’ schedule for Plane Train

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Through the end of September, the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will keep the Plane Train running on what they call “shuttle mode.”

The shuttle mode service is on track while crews work on the Train Switch Replacement Project, officials said.

That means through Sept. 30, trains are coming every eight minutes, according to the airport.

While trains are coming frequently, airport officials said passengers should plan for longer wait times or use walking paths and wheelchair services via airline.

The shuttle mode schedules are:

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on:

Sept. 3

Sept. 9

Sept. 16

Sept. 23

Sept. 30

11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on:

Sept. 4

Sept. 8

Sept. 10

Sept. 15

Sept. 17

The airport said they’ll provide updates on their social media channels, when available.

