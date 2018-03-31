0 Gun found in Tennessee broke open case of children killed in alleged gang retaliation

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The break that led to arrest of a dozen gang members for the murder of two innocent children came within a day of their slaying in October 2016.

Clayton County Police Capt. Stefan Schindler spoke exclusively with Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne on Friday about the killing of Tatiyana Coates, 11, and her brother, Daveon, 15.

Schindler said a gun ultimately led to charges against eight men allegedly involved in their gang-related murders.

“The biggest break was the day after the homicide that occurred in Clayton County. There was a gang related drive-by-shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee. During that shooting a weapon was dropped on the scene and that is what blew this case wide open,” Schindler said. “We were able to confirm that that weapon was actually used in that homicide.”

Schindler said the Chattanooga shooting ultimately provided a solid link to a national gang ring.

As it turned out, members of one gang were after a teen affiliated with another gang, who had stolen some guns and was staying at the Coates' home.

