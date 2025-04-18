‘Go get your car:’ Mysterious caller points woman to sick dad’s classic car stolen from repair shop

FOREST PARK, Ga. — A woman who thought she wouldn’t get to take her father on one last ride in his classic car because it was stolen may still get the chance.

Earlier this week, Channel 2’s Tom Jones reported on how Natasha Eckles’ father’s 1970 Chevelle SS was stolen from a Forest Park repair shop.

Eckles emotionally told Jones about how her sick father wanted to take a final ride in the car.

She says that after someone saw that report, she got a mysterious phone call telling her where to find the car.

"First off, he started off saying, ‘Baby girl, I just want you to take your daddy on that ride. Take your daddy on that ride,‘" Eckles said.

The owner of the repair shop said he felt so bad about the car being stolen that he was offering a $5,000 reward. Eckles said the caller told her that he didn’t want the money.

“Your car is located at blah, blah, blah. Go get your car,” she recounted of the call.

She took the car to T.J.’s Automotive for minor repairs, but the shop owner said he had to park it outside because he needed the bay. He later admitted it was a bad idea because car lovers say thieves love the 1970 Chevelle as much as they do.

Surveillance video showed a shadowy figure get in the car and drive off.

The caller pointed Eckles to an abandoned home in east Atlanta.

It was towed to a lot, where Jones watched as she was reunited with the prized possession.

The steering wheel was broken and it had some other damage.

Eckles said she doesn’t know if the caller took the car or if someone else did, but she’s just glad to have it back.

Crime scene investigators dusted the car for fingerprints and removed evidence.

But Eckles says she’s not letting the car out of her sight again.

